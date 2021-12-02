WHO Skipped Greek Alphabet XI While Naming New Variant of COVID-19 To Avoid Offending CCP

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11/29/2021 Skynews: WHO skipped Greek alphabet XI while naming the new variant of Covid-19 to avoid offending the CCP. The WHO has kowtowed to China from the start of this pandemic, and they’re not stopping now.