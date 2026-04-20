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America Has Grown War Weary With Flip-Flopper Trump-NTEB-APRIL 20 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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Americans are not crying out for some cinematic march to military glory in Iran. They want this thing brought to an end, and they want it ended before it turns into another endless Middle East war with no clear objective, no clean finish, and no honest accounting of the cost. Polling has consistently shown more opposition than support for the war, broad disapproval of Trump’s handling of it, and very little appetite for deeper escalation like sending ground troops. What is making that frustration worse is all the confusion that’s coming from Trump himself. “The city of confusion is broken down: every house is shut up, that no man may come in.” Isaiah 24:10 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, one day Trump talks like total victory is the only acceptable outcome, the next day he is touting talks, ceasefires, delegations, deadlines, and “deals,” only to pivot back again to threats, seizures, ultimatums, and fresh warnings. Even recent coverage has described his own statements on Iran as conflicting, with diplomacy announced alongside coercive moves that seem to undercut the very negotiations he says he wants. That kind of back-and-forth does not project strength to a weary public; it projects drift, improvisation, and a White House making it up one hour at a time. That is the real political problem. The country as a whole wants the war over, but Trump keeps making contradictory moves that leave everyone guessing what “over” is supposed to mean. Is it regime collapse, a nuclear surrender, a temporary ceasefire, a face-saving treaty, or just another social media post declaring victory before the dust has settled? The broader public may tolerate a negotiated exit if it actually ends the danger, but many of Trump’s own supporters are far less likely to accept an outcome that looks like retreat wrapped in dramatic soundbytes. So Trump is now trapped by his own mixed messaging: he has talked too hard to sell a soft landing easily, but he has moved far too erratically to make decisive victory look believable. Today we give you all the updates on the end times events coming out of the Middle East, and the ecumenical revival coming out of the White House.

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