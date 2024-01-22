Fellow preppers: BUILD OUR SOIL, OUR SURVIVAL DEPENDS UPON IT MVI_7760seg

Even though my yard is all sand, hungry bottomless Perth coastal plain sand, I have a valuable volume of humus enriched soil made from it. Healthy soil is essential for healthy plants, which are essential for healthy food and medicine. Stores of non-perishable food will run out for us all if we cannot replace them, so we must make efforts to accumulate the gold that is healthy soil.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.