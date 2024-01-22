Create New Account
Fellow preppers: BUILD OUR SOIL, OUR SURVIVAL DEPENDS UPON IT MVI_7760seg
EK the Urban Yeti
Even though my yard is all sand, hungry bottomless Perth coastal plain sand, I have a valuable volume of humus enriched soil made from it. Healthy soil is essential for healthy plants, which are essential for healthy food and medicine. Stores of non-perishable food will run out for us all if we cannot replace them, so we must make efforts to accumulate the gold that is healthy soil.

preppinggardensurvivalhomesoilhumushealthy plantsflourishing gardens

