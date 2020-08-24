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'Vernon Coleman_ Nothing is Now Impossible
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131 views • August 24, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how we are being oppressed by people who want to turn us into slaves. And he explains how the Resistance Movement is the only chance we have to save our humanity.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please feel free to share this video.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please feel free to share this video.
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