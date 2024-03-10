FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 119:1-8, Holy Communion Sabbath Prayer, 20240309

Oh, my Heavenly Father and JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.
My Almighty and Heavenly Father,
Thank You Merciful Father for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 119:1-8 personalized, NKJV).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.