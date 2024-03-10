Create New Account
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 119:1-8, Holy Communion Sabbath Prayer, 20240309
First Century Gospel Church HQ
Oh, my Heavenly Father and JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

My Almighty and Heavenly Father, 

Thank You Merciful Father for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 119:1-8 personalized, NKJV).

