Robert Kennedy Jr ROASTS the COVID Pandemic Response, drops truth bombs 🔥

@RobertKennedyJr ROASTS the COVID Pandemic Response 🔥 at the NH Town Hall





“This is the first respiratory illness in the history of medicine where you could go into the hospital with a positive PCR test and symptomatic, and the hospital will say there is nothing we’re going to do for you. You go home until your lips turn blue and you can’t breathe and then come back here and we’re going to give you two things that will kill you - intubation and Remdesivir.”





