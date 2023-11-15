Nat'l Security Concerns Hang Over Biden's Anticipated Meeting With Pres. Xi

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday, marking the pair's second face-to-face meeting since the start of the Biden Presidency. But this only heightens awareness of concerns Washington has over national security threats looming from China. One America's Chanel Rion has more.
