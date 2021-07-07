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BEN EDWARDS, MD, NATURAL IMMUNITY LASTS A LIFETIME
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24 views • July 07, 2021
As I have said before, science has been compromised… What one person sees as “evidence-based science,” another dismisses as a conspiracy theory. There is a time in our lives when we must take a stand, regardless of the consequences. Family physician, Ben Edwards, MD, testified in the Texas senate committee hearings. He expressed his concerns about the underreporting of adverse reaction of the c-shot. Dr. Edwards will share current information, why natural immunity lasts a lifetime, and how injections can increase adverse reactions and negative long-term effects.
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