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California Digital Driver License One Step Closer To Digital Surveillance Dystopia?
The Free American Press
The Free American Press
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492 views • September 06, 2023

The state of California is starting a new pilot program for a digital driver's license. Is this a big step towards the social credit system? We at The Free American Press believes it is. Please share this with your friends. We must stop this digital tracking. If you would like to help me continue my videos you can donate here. https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8Xm6J4Lspe or here https://www.givesendgo.com/thefreeamericanpress
I also have my real estate license, if you are buying or selling a house I can help you. Just write me at [email protected] Thanks for your support!

I Want To Protect Our God Given Rights To Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness. So, I Made https://TheFreeAmericanPress.com To Fight Censorship And Government Overreach. At The Free American Press I Write Articles, About Breaking News And On Exposing Secret Agendas In Our Government. I Also Write, On How We Can Reclaim Our God Given Rights.

I Make Videos On UgeTube.com And Bitchute.com To Express My Views On Subjects Pertaining To Government. Here Are The Links.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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