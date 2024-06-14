10-Year Ukraine Agreement Is A Starter Kit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Globalists Have Turned Ukraine Funding Into A “Structured Product”
* [Bidan] just committed us to this Ukraine racket for the long haul.
* They hit the trifecta: a 10-year agreement; another $50B loan (i.e. give-away); plus another provocation of Russia with that asset freeze-and-seize.
* Of course there will be more — they’re just getting warmed up.
* Whenever the kinetic part of this Wag The Dog act ends, the rebuilding act begins.
* As always, we U.S. taxpayers are on the hook for it.
* If you thought the $ laundering was out of control before, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
* President Trump can tear up this agreement after he gets re-elected and sworn in.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3685: Repeated Left Wing Attacks On SCOTUS (14 June 2024)
https://rumble.com/v51lbe6-episode-3685-repeated-left-wing-attacks-on-scotus.html