WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.

War Crimes by Kiev Regime Forces in Cherkaskoye Porechnoye (Kursk region, north of Sudzha): Russian Soldiers Find Bodies of Murdered Civilians

Russian soldiers found the bodies of elderly residents killed by Zelensky regime forces at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Cherkaskoye Porechnoye.

The body of an elderly disabled person was also found, beaten to death by Ukrainians.

These war crimes by Ukrainian soldiers have been happening for a long time. These people were killed simply because they were Russian.

Adding:

Major General Alaudinov, of Akhmat special forces reported that Russian troops are already fighting in the vicinity of the occupied Kursk Sudzha; they have “surrounded” the city from almost all sides.



According to him, “all routes” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ logistics in this area have been completely cut off.



The rest of the territory, in principle, has already been almost completely cleared: all the forest areas, all the populated areas, they have already been almost completely liberated.