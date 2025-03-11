© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.
War Crimes by Kiev Regime Forces in Cherkaskoye Porechnoye (Kursk region, north of Sudzha): Russian Soldiers Find Bodies of Murdered Civilians
Russian soldiers found the bodies of elderly residents killed by Zelensky regime forces at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Cherkaskoye Porechnoye.
The body of an elderly disabled person was also found, beaten to death by Ukrainians.
These war crimes by Ukrainian soldiers have been happening for a long time. These people were killed simply because they were Russian.
Adding:
Major
General Alaudinov, of Akhmat special forces reported that Russian
troops are already fighting in the vicinity of the occupied Kursk
Sudzha; they have “surrounded” the city from almost all sides.
According
to him, “all routes” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ logistics
in this area have been completely cut off.
The rest of the territory, in principle, has already been almost completely cleared: all the forest areas, all the populated areas, they have already been almost completely liberated.