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CoronaVirus Agenda EXPOSED: Medical Tyranny & a Non-Stop Police State!!
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682 views • March 07, 2020
Everyone is asking why is the American Government not Closing Down the Borders & stopping all air-traffic in & out of the United States!?
Well there is a thing called "Taking Your Rights Away" & "Making Money Through Vaccinations". We will be going deep into the REAL reason why the Coronavirus is allowed to Spread!!
#Inovio #CoronaVirus #MedicalTyranny #PoliceState #CashlessSociety
Well there is a thing called "Taking Your Rights Away" & "Making Money Through Vaccinations". We will be going deep into the REAL reason why the Coronavirus is allowed to Spread!!
#Inovio #CoronaVirus #MedicalTyranny #PoliceState #CashlessSociety
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