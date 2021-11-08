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$200 MEAT COMING SOON !!! FOOD SHORTAGES "MUST SHARE"
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2592 views • November 08, 2021
Is this for real? . . . Does anyone know where this is? . . . we are aware of up and coming food shortages . . . generally that means prices go sky high . . . but have never seen anything like this before. I wonder if the elitists have to pay this much to keep meat in their diet? . . Some how I don't think so!!!
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