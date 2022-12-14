The Sunday Times’ unjustified self-admiration is stomach turning MVI_8816

The Western Australian Sunday Times indulged in a stomach-turning self-adulation
fest in the 27th November, 2022 edition, prompted by the highest percentage
increase in readership Australia-wide, and having some of its journos winning
awards. They omit to mention that neither the Monday to Saturday West
Australian, nor the Sunday Times, have any competition in Western Australia. That
fact matters.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.