The Sunday Times’ unjustified self-admiration is stomach turning MVI_8816

Published 19 hours ago |
The Western Australian Sunday Times indulged in a stomach-turning self-adulation fest in the 27th November, 2022 edition, prompted by the highest percentage increase in readership Australia-wide, and having some of its journos winning awards. They omit to mention that neither the Monday to Saturday West Australian, nor the Sunday Times, have any competition in Western Australia. That fact matters.

