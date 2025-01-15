RT News - January 15 2025 6AM GMT

January 15, 2025

rt.com





South Korea's impeached president is detained and is expected to stand trial over last month's martial law crisis. Yoon Suk Yeol rejects charges of insurrection and abuse of power, but says he wants to avoid bloodshed. Outgoing US secretary of state Antony Blinken is repeatedly heckled as he attempts to lay out a plan for a long-promised, yet still undelivered deal between Israel and Hamas. That's as a growing number of IDF troops refuse to serve unless an agreement is reached. Indian officials are outraged after Mark Zuckerberg falsely claims that the ruling BJP party lost last year's general election. The Meta chief's mistake comes right as he announces the lifting of fact-checking restrictions on his social media platforms. As the US president-elect pushes to take control of Greenland, the Russian Foreign Minister suggests Donald Trump should first consider the opinions of the island's people. A local Parliament member tells us that Greenlanders can decide their own future.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/















