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Is Bill Gates Preparing To Launch A Smallpox Bio-Weapon Attack?! (SP EP 1) - Patriot's Nation Special Episode
Patriot's Nation
Patriot's Nation
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130 views • January 26, 2022
On Patriot's Nation Special Episode One, I discuss the very real possibility of Bill Gates and the globalists launching a Smallpox bio-weapon attack similar to Covid-19, but with more casualties.
If you enjoyed this episode, follow my podcast and share it with your friends and family.
Watch on Rumble: www.rumble.com/patriotofficial
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Read my blog, My Fellow Patriots: www.myfellowpatriotsblog.blogspot.com

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Comments or questions? Email me at [email protected]

Here is my list of sources:
https://www.kuwaittimes.com/bill-gates-warns-terrorists-will-try-and-use-smallpox-as-a-biological-weapon/
https://www.webmd.com/drug-medication/news/20210610/fda-approves-new-drug-for-smallpox-just-in-case
https://www.livescience.com/russia-lab-stores-smallpox-explosion-fire.html
https://www.cdcfoundation.org/FY2020/donors?group=corp
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2020/08/inv002838
https://thenationalpulse.com/2021/06/19/google-funded-wuhan-linked-ecohealth-research/
https://thenationalpulse.com/2021/11/23/exc-gates-foundation-sent-over-54-million-to-china-since-covid-including-to-wuhan-collaborators/
Keywords
free speechfreedomamericaevilpodcastchinabill gatessmallpoxbio weaponcovid-19winter olympics
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