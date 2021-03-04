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Report 236 | Part One, Return to the Land: Lady-Crown Tutikatuku III, Crown of the Mauri Nation and Maja Jingki Burra, Crown of the Originee Nation Stand Suv'eran Together
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31 views • March 04, 2021
MANY THANKS TO RHYS O'LEARY FOR VIDEO PRODUCTION :)
Thoughtful and wide-ranging conversation offering much news and insight into the significance of standing-up on the land, returning to the land, using a live-life-claim to declare yourself alive and sail back to the land as a living man or woman, sovereign and not enslaved or dead-at-sea within the false birth-certificate-fraud construct under Maritime Law or Admiralty Law which all of us have been unknowingly made subject to at time of our birth by fraud-and-deceit-pushing extant empires and corporations (Roman Empire, Crown Corporation--of which all nations' corporations are sub-corporations).
...
Thoughtful and wide-ranging conversation offering much news and insight into the significance of standing-up on the land, returning to the land, using a live-life-claim to declare yourself alive and sail back to the land as a living man or woman, sovereign and not enslaved or dead-at-sea within the false birth-certificate-fraud construct under Maritime Law or Admiralty Law which all of us have been unknowingly made subject to at time of our birth by fraud-and-deceit-pushing extant empires and corporations (Roman Empire, Crown Corporation--of which all nations' corporations are sub-corporations).
...
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