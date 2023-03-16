Gen Milley: I’m Not Prepared To Say Downing Of U.S Drone Is An Act Of War

Gen Mark Milley:“As far as an act of war goes, i am not going to go there. Incidents happen. We do not seek armed conflict with russia. I believe that at this point, we should investigate and move on, but we will continue to exercise our rights in international airspace.”









https://rumble.com/v2dagxk-gen-milley-im-not-prepared-to-say-downing-of-u.s-drone-is-an-act-of-war.html