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Is Zelensky a legitimate president? "Lawyers should answer this question" - Putin, clip 6
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Is Zelensky a legitimate president? Putin: "Lawyers should answer this question."

"Two years ago, Zelensky's presidential mandate expired. Will they hold elections or not? We should ask these questions."

More Putin:

Anyone who fears a Russian attack on NATO should ask themselves one question — "why?" Putin said.

Now some Zelensky:

Zelensky has published an open letter to Putin proposing direct negotiations and a personal meeting to discuss ending the war.

Kiev says it's ready for a full ceasefire for the duration of talks, with the US monitoring compliance. The proposals also include an "all-for-all prisoner exchange, return of civilians and children taken during the war, and then discussions on long-term security guarantees."

Zelensky proposed Switzerland, Turkey, or an Arab country as possible venues, with the US and European states potentially joining later as guarantors.

Much of the letter is devoted to criticizing Russian policy. Zelensky also claims Kiev has intelligence showing Moscow plans to continue the war through 2027-2028.

He closed with a warning: if talks don't happen, Ukraine will keep fighting — and "the front line is now the line from which diplomacy must begin."

🐻 Literally written by the Narcoführer while he was on a cocaine high.

@DD Geopolitics

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Sybiha says Kiev will formally transmit Zelensky's letter to Putin through diplomatic channels, and expects "a substantive response."

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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