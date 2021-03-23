© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep.218 | 20 years ago Nurse Julie developed terrible pain and arthritis following her only flu shot
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • March 23, 2021
#Adrian # health #arthritis
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
This is Julie’s story. In her own words:
I became disabled 2 weeks after my one and only flu vaccine. As a nurse, I was threatened that I'd lose my job if I didn't take it.
2 weeks afterward, the pain and stiffness started and became so extreme. I couldn't start my car or change my baby's diaper. I was in a different torture chamber everyday.
14 years into this, I became practically bed ridden, only getting up for one meal. All medications didn't work with the exception of steroids which I only took occasionally. After much research, I discovered low dose antibiotic therapy that put me in a remission for 2 years but no longer worked.
I then tried food grade hydrogen peroxide which put me in a remission for 9 months. I then heard about stem cells.
I've had 3 treatments and am no longer bed ridden. I can wipe my own bum and can get up from a chair without assistance. Although it's not a cure, it has given me much of my life back. If you want to explore stem cells, I'd be happy to share my experience.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
This is Julie’s story. In her own words:
I became disabled 2 weeks after my one and only flu vaccine. As a nurse, I was threatened that I'd lose my job if I didn't take it.
2 weeks afterward, the pain and stiffness started and became so extreme. I couldn't start my car or change my baby's diaper. I was in a different torture chamber everyday.
14 years into this, I became practically bed ridden, only getting up for one meal. All medications didn't work with the exception of steroids which I only took occasionally. After much research, I discovered low dose antibiotic therapy that put me in a remission for 2 years but no longer worked.
I then tried food grade hydrogen peroxide which put me in a remission for 9 months. I then heard about stem cells.
I've had 3 treatments and am no longer bed ridden. I can wipe my own bum and can get up from a chair without assistance. Although it's not a cure, it has given me much of my life back. If you want to explore stem cells, I'd be happy to share my experience.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.