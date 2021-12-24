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Health Officer Must Engage in Public Forums
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30 views • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.
"This should be an open and shut case for all the tax payers out there. You have an individual named Dr. Wagner who has offered free services. So the budget went up almost 6% last year, totally of 300 million dollars. We can't afford to spend that much money, when in fact we have a qualified applicant in Dr. Wagner."
"This should be an open and shut case for all the tax payers out there. You have an individual named Dr. Wagner who has offered free services. So the budget went up almost 6% last year, totally of 300 million dollars. We can't afford to spend that much money, when in fact we have a qualified applicant in Dr. Wagner."
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