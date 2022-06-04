666 - Cathy Don't Go to the Supermarket Today

Do you still not see!? Try reading your King James Bible! There's only one way out.



The true gospel of our salvation was given to us by the apostle Paul in 1 Cor 15:1-4 and is how that Jesus died on the cross, was buried and rose again on the third day according to the scriptures. How did he did he do it? He shed his perfect precious blood as payment in full for our sins. We need to understand that we are sinners and deserve hell and put our trust in the finished work of Jesus on the cross and his blood atonement. Then we are sealed with the Holy Spirit until the day of redemption!(rapture)



Salvation is not just believing that Jesus is God, but is trusting in what he did for you! Without the shedding of blood is no remission of sins. Put your trust in his blood atonement and his finished work on the cross!



1 Corinthians 15:1-4

1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;

2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:



Ephesians 2:8-9

8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.



Romans 5:9

Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.

Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe

in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be

saved.



Hebrews 9:22 “And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission.”



Galatians 2:16

“Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.”



Ephesians 1:7 - In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;