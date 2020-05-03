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Homeschooling To Be Banned In The U.s.?
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43 views • May 03, 2020
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As most of America waits in lockdown for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis to end, leftists are keeping busy criticizing parents for teaching their children at home, and are actually calling for a full-scale ban on homeschooling, claiming that many parents who choose to homeschool have a Christian perspective in mind. These “extreme religious ideologues,” as they put it, are the types who “question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy.” Will homeschooling be banned in America? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
As most of America waits in lockdown for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis to end, leftists are keeping busy criticizing parents for teaching their children at home, and are actually calling for a full-scale ban on homeschooling, claiming that many parents who choose to homeschool have a Christian perspective in mind. These “extreme religious ideologues,” as they put it, are the types who “question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy.” Will homeschooling be banned in America? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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