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American Reporter in Ukraine Exposing the Globalist WW3 Russian False Flag Op in Real Time
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250 views • February 16, 2022
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Patrick Lancaster of https://plnewstoday.onfastspring.com/Altmedia Joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the details of the False Flag op in Ukraine to descend the world into nuclear war.
Visit his YouTube page here: https://youtube.com/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
Save 25% on ALL storable foods right now! Be prepared before it’s too late!
Patrick Lancaster of https://plnewstoday.onfastspring.com/Altmedia Joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the details of the False Flag op in Ukraine to descend the world into nuclear war.
Visit his YouTube page here: https://youtube.com/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
Save 25% on ALL storable foods right now! Be prepared before it’s too late!
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