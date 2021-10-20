© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melbourne - Growing Up In Lockdown
Follow
0
Share
Report
280 views • October 20, 2021
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_...
This is one story of many. More people will be given a voice on this channel, from different backgrounds and circumstances.
For this channel to continue it's vital work, please consider financial support or spreading the word to people you know.
If you would like to contribute, submit anonymous footage or make a suggestion, please email: [email protected]
This is one story of many. More people will be given a voice on this channel, from different backgrounds and circumstances.
For this channel to continue it's vital work, please consider financial support or spreading the word to people you know.
If you would like to contribute, submit anonymous footage or make a suggestion, please email: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.