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RESEARCH SCIENTIST DENIS RANCOURT: LOCKDOWNS ACCELERATED SENIORS' DEATHS (PART 1)
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91 views • April 07, 2021
"This Covid event...it has been a killing field due to how govts have responded."
Join Bright Light News' Tania Khazaal as she interviews interdisciplinary research scientist, Denis Rancourt, on the topic of Covid-19. Rancourt shares evidence to support his claim that the deaths of elderly people in long-term care homes, where the majority of Covid-19 deaths took place, were directly accelerated by government actions and lockdown measures.
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For more great content, follow us on:
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Join Bright Light News' Tania Khazaal as she interviews interdisciplinary research scientist, Denis Rancourt, on the topic of Covid-19. Rancourt shares evidence to support his claim that the deaths of elderly people in long-term care homes, where the majority of Covid-19 deaths took place, were directly accelerated by government actions and lockdown measures.
--------------------------------------------------
For more great content, follow us on:
Facebook: @BLNewsMedia
Twitter: @BLnewsMedia
Instagram: BLNewsMedia
Youtube: Bright Light News
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