I’m Not Supposed to Show You This.. Strengthen Your Heart

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~ Soren Kierkegaard
“We have met the enemy and he is us.”
~ Walt Kelly
To Know the Enemy That Has Caused This Tyrannical Carnage, Just Look at the Reflection in the Mirror:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/gary-d-barnett/to-know-the-enemy-that-has-caused-this-tyrannical-carnage-just-look-at-the-reflection-in-the-mirror/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTsKbV1ZKTE
Everything Inside Me