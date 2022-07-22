Stew Peters Show:Blood Transfusions: Spike Protein Danger

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Blood Transfusions: Spike Protein Danger: Concerns About Giving And Receiving Jab-Infected Blood . Dr. Levy also has a major interest in Covid-19 and vaccines. He told us before the show that he wants to talk about blood transfusions in particular. With so much vaccinated blood out there in the blood supply, is it safe to receive a blood transfusion? For that matter, is it safe to give blood yourself? We want to ask about that and a lot more.