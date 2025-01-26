BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Awaken W/JP: Executive Orders, Gardner Goldsmith: Late, Alex Newman: Freedom, Vince Dao: Newsom | EP1454
32 views • 3 months ago

Awaken W/JP: Executive Orders, Gardner Goldsmith: Late, Alex Newman: Freedom, Vince Dao: Newsom | EP1454 - Highlights Begin 01/26/2025 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v6dngad-ep1454.html?mref=1mkz2k&mc=4wfym


Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech


***

***

Awaken With JP 01/26 - Executive Orders That Will Make the Left Cry - News Update!

https://rumble.com/embed/v6ax1lp/?pub=2trvx


***

Gardner Goldsmith 01/26 - Too Late: Johnson Reveals Biden Forgot Order Banning LNG Exports

https://rumble.com/embed/v69q75d/?pub=2trvx


***

Alex Newman 01/26 - Freedom On Tap: Florida Becoming Fluoride-Free

https://rumble.com/embed/v6aec7m/?pub=2trvx


***

Vince Dao 01/26 - Gavin Newsom CRUSHED as Trump REJECTS Unconditional Aid for LA Fires

https://youtu.be/zd6cSsCaucs


*******************

