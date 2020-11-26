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WHAT HAPPENS WHEN WE DIE David Icke ~ Linda M. Howe ~ Jordan Maxwell ~ John Lear [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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65 views • November 26, 2020
WHAT HAPPENS TO US WHEN WE DIE? [Age Of Truth TV Documentary Special]
STARRING: David Icke, Linda Moulton Howe, Jordan Maxwell, Dr. Rauni Kilde, John Lear, Kerry Cassidy, Max Igan and scientist Ulf Dahlström
Title: "MYSTERY OF DEATH: Heaven Or Illusion & Reincarnation Soul Trap" [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
Where does the human soul go when it leaves the body at the point of death? This is one of the greatest mysteries of life, perhaps the greatest.
Every religion has their own philosophy on what happens when we die. Do we really go to "Heaven", and is "Heaven" a real place? Reincarnation of the soul appears to be the most dominant consensus between a lot of the worlds top researchers who acknowledge that human beings have a soul, and that it is consciousness separated beyond the body, the mind and the five senses. If reincarnation of human souls is the truth, could it then be a trap? A soul trap in the Matrix in order to recycle the human soul in order for all soul-beings to stay connected to and slavebound to Planet Earth? Is the Great White Light, also known in religious terms as Heaven, a constructed soul-harvesting karma-wheel factory created by malevolent interdimensional beings, which is mentioned in all the many different holy scriptures during all ages and in the Gnostic writings. If so, what can we do when our soul leaves the body?
IF everything we know and have been told about "DEATH" has been a lie, then confronting this major and very complex topic will test your view of everything and what seems possible, especially the expansion of perception and consciousness.
AGE OF TRUTH TV presents this very eye-opening, controversial, informative, mind-bending and enlightening 2019 New Years Special with a prominent line-up of some of the most fascinating and legendary speakers in the field of Truth, spiritual, paranormal and conspiracy research. They are all very different and very individual, but have one thing in common; they are all on a "Truth Mission" and has devoted their lives and careers to giving out alternative and controversial information about this world and the "worlds" beyond our known universe.
Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander has been interviewing many interesting speakers over the years and to several of them he presented the question: "What happens to us when we die?". In this video you will see portions of previous AOT TV interview shows with DAVID ICKE, LINDA MOULTON HOWE, JORDAN MAXWELL, DR. RAUNI KILDE, JOHN LEAR, KERRY CASSIDY, MAX IGAN and scientist ULF DAHLSTRÖM.
You can watch all of the interviews with the different speakers in it´s original context and entirety via our channel.
The show was produced and compiled on location in Budapest, Hungary on January 9, 2019.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
STARRING: David Icke, Linda Moulton Howe, Jordan Maxwell, Dr. Rauni Kilde, John Lear, Kerry Cassidy, Max Igan and scientist Ulf Dahlström
Title: "MYSTERY OF DEATH: Heaven Or Illusion & Reincarnation Soul Trap" [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
Where does the human soul go when it leaves the body at the point of death? This is one of the greatest mysteries of life, perhaps the greatest.
Every religion has their own philosophy on what happens when we die. Do we really go to "Heaven", and is "Heaven" a real place? Reincarnation of the soul appears to be the most dominant consensus between a lot of the worlds top researchers who acknowledge that human beings have a soul, and that it is consciousness separated beyond the body, the mind and the five senses. If reincarnation of human souls is the truth, could it then be a trap? A soul trap in the Matrix in order to recycle the human soul in order for all soul-beings to stay connected to and slavebound to Planet Earth? Is the Great White Light, also known in religious terms as Heaven, a constructed soul-harvesting karma-wheel factory created by malevolent interdimensional beings, which is mentioned in all the many different holy scriptures during all ages and in the Gnostic writings. If so, what can we do when our soul leaves the body?
IF everything we know and have been told about "DEATH" has been a lie, then confronting this major and very complex topic will test your view of everything and what seems possible, especially the expansion of perception and consciousness.
AGE OF TRUTH TV presents this very eye-opening, controversial, informative, mind-bending and enlightening 2019 New Years Special with a prominent line-up of some of the most fascinating and legendary speakers in the field of Truth, spiritual, paranormal and conspiracy research. They are all very different and very individual, but have one thing in common; they are all on a "Truth Mission" and has devoted their lives and careers to giving out alternative and controversial information about this world and the "worlds" beyond our known universe.
Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander has been interviewing many interesting speakers over the years and to several of them he presented the question: "What happens to us when we die?". In this video you will see portions of previous AOT TV interview shows with DAVID ICKE, LINDA MOULTON HOWE, JORDAN MAXWELL, DR. RAUNI KILDE, JOHN LEAR, KERRY CASSIDY, MAX IGAN and scientist ULF DAHLSTRÖM.
You can watch all of the interviews with the different speakers in it´s original context and entirety via our channel.
The show was produced and compiled on location in Budapest, Hungary on January 9, 2019.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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