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Renewing a Driver's License at the DMV Without a Mask
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111 views • December 04, 2021
More adventures in discrimination and harassment, this time at the DMV. Did you know if you don't march in the clown parade, you will be considered disrespectful and threatening to people? But what if your doctor says you cannot march in the clown parade and people don't respect your medical privacy?
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
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#Masks #Discrimination #DMV
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Masks #Discrimination #DMV
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