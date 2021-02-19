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Andreas Antonopoulos: "Not your keys, not your Bitcoin"
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142 views • February 19, 2021
This was taken from the Andreas Antonopolis video "Bitcoin Q&A: How do I secure my bitcoin?" published on July 15, 2017. Video viewable here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vt-zXEsJ61U
All credit to Andreas. He's awesome. Check out his channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/aantonop
Enjoy, and be well, Everyone.
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Good starter wallets
Coinami desktop and mobile: https://tinyurl.com/y5acml92
Exodus desktop wallet: https://goo.gl/Em9akY
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***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
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All credit to Andreas. He's awesome. Check out his channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/aantonop
Enjoy, and be well, Everyone.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Good starter wallets
Coinami desktop and mobile: https://tinyurl.com/y5acml92
Exodus desktop wallet: https://goo.gl/Em9akY
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
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