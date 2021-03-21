‘This is the most important Trump story you never heard’: Morrow

A correction issued by the Washington Post has revealed former President Donald Trump did not tell Georgia’s top elections investigator to “find the fraud” or that she would be a “national hero” if she did during a controversial phone conversation, says Sky News host James Morrow.



Two months after the publication of the story the Georgia Secretary of state released an audio recording of Mr Trump’s December phone call which showed the Washington Post misquoted the former president’s comments.



Mr Morrow said in the recording Mr Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County asserting she would find "dishonesty" there and told her she had "the most important job in the country right now”.



“When the actual recording of the call was found, oddly in the trash bin of the computer belonging to Georgia election authorities, it revealed the call was nothing like how it was originally characterised.”



Mr Morrow said the forces of groupthink, mass hysteria and the unchecked mainstream media have come together to decisively rule on which people are fit to hold public office.



He described the correction story as “the most important Trump story you’ve probably never heard”.



“This isn't about whether or not Trump won or lost. Biden is president and the world has moved on but what it is about is a media that has anointed itself the arbiter of truth when it appears they don't even know the meaning of the word.”