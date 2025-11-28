The following English description from Rybar:

In early October, Russian troops were fighting on the flanks of the Novopavlivka direction.

Against the backdrop of advances near Huliapole and Pokrovsk, the front line near Novopavlivka remained relatively static for a long time. Russian troops fought along the line of Ivanivka — Filia for several months, but by late November, after a breakthrough, they managed to occupy a large area of territory.

🔻How did they manage this?

▪️Throughout October, troops completely cleared Ivanivka and planted flags in the center of the village.

In early November, the AFU launched a counterattack on the northern outskirts of the settlement, but could not advance beyond the farms.

▪️Simultaneously, Russian troops consistently expanded their control zone near Filia south of Novopavlivka.

By the end of October, assault troops had consolidated on the southern outskirts of the settlement, while an extensive "gray zone" remained in the fields to the east.

▪️To avoid potential rear attacks, Russian troops began clearing strongholds in the vicinity of Novoukrainka and Kotlyarivka.

By November 15, the Russian Armed Forces, taking advantage of fog, set up a pontoon crossing at Filia and conducted an unexpected landing of troops in the northeastern part of Novopavlivka, finally eliminating the "pocket".

▪️Over the next few weeks, the Russian Armed Forces waged fierce battles for control of the settlement, establishing themselves in the center of the village.

▪️By November 26, Russian troops had driven the enemy from the right bank of the Solona River, with only sporadic AFU presence remaining on the northwestern approaches, separated from the rest of the village by a trench line.

▪️On the northern flank of the direction, the Russian Armed Forces continued their offensive towards the border with the Dnipropetrovsk Region. After completely freeing Udachne, troops entered the territory of the neighboring Krasnoarmiyska-Zakhidna No. 1 mine.

At the same time, to the east, assault troops entered Molodetske and drove the AFU out of the stronghold near Novoserhiivka.

📌 At the moment, Russian troops are set to clear the basements in Novopavlivka, after which an official liberation is expected soon.

The further vector of attacks will likely be directed at Mezheva — once a key supply hub for the Pokrovsk garrison, protected by several defensive lines.

Adding:

Apparently, Kiev has almost officially refused to withdraw troops from Donbas, as provided in Trump's plan.

Kiev will not agree to hand over territories in exchange for ending the war, the head of the president's office, Yermak, told The Atlantic magazine.

According to him, such a document is "impossible to sign."

Adding more about Yermak, info from MP X.com post shown, 27th:

MP Zheleznyak claims NABU and SAP are conducting searches at Yermak's place.

Ukrainskaya Pravda publishes a picture from the scene of the searches at Yermak's place in the government quarter.

⚡️Today NABU and SAP are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home — Yermak

"There are no obstacles for the investigators. They were given full access to the apartment, my lawyers are on site interacting with law enforcement. From my side – full cooperation"

💬Yermak has submitted a resignation letter, Zelensky said.

He also said that there will be a "reset of the President's Office."

I want no one to have any questions about Ukraine. Therefore, today I am making the following internal decisions. First. There will be a reboot of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The head of the office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation.

I am grateful to Andriy for always representing the Ukrainian position in the negotiation track exactly as it should be. It has always been a patriotic position. But I want there to be no rumors or speculation. As for the new head of the office, tomorrow I will hold consultations with those who can lead it.

Tomorrow there will be talks with potential candidates to replace Yermak.