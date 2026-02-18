BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Whole Milk Is Back - White Milk Is Racist - Wealth Tax Failure
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago

Whole milk headed back to school cafeterias after Trump signs law as experts tout benefits


Move comes week after release of flipped food pyramid as part of MAHA movement


President Donald Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act into law Wednesday — a piece of legislation that brings whole milk and 2% milk back into schools.


Obama-era USDA school-meal rules — under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act — previously banned whole milk, requiring schools to only offer fat-free, low-fat, flavored or unflavored milk options.


"With this legislation, schools will finally be able to expand their offerings to include nutritious whole milk," the president said during the signing. "This is the perfect follow-up to the new Real Food pyramid."


https://www.foxnews.com/health/whole-milk-headed-back-school-cafeterias-after-trump-signs-health-law-experts-benefits



5 Health Benefits of Whole Milk for Kids


Forget the outdated nutrition advice that told parents to skip whole milk. A growing body of research is turning that idea on its head, making it time to rethink what “healthy” means for growing kids.


For decades, families have been told low-fat milk is the best choice once children turn 2. However, those recommendations were largely based on data from adults, not children. Today’s evidence paints a different picture – one where whole milk supports kids’ growth, development and long-term health.


“Parents are often surprised to learn whole milk isn’t just safe – it’s beneficial,” said Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN, nutrition consultant and spokesperson for Dairy Farmers of America. “When we look at the latest research, whole milk provides the high-quality protein, healthy fats and essential nutrients kids need during key stages of development – without increasing risk for obesity or heart disease.”


With 13 essential nutrients and vitamins – including calcium, vitamin D and protein – real dairy milk is a simple, nutrient-dense staple. It’s also an easy addition to family favorites like Breakfast Cookies and Homemade Cream of Tomato Soup.


https://naturalsolutionsmag.com/5-health-benefits-of-whole-milk-for-kids/



NYU Professor: Drinking Milk Is Racist


A prominent bioethics professor is drawing backlash after suggesting President Donald Trump’s bipartisan push to restore whole milk in school lunches carries echoes of fascist, Nazi, and white nationalist ideology.

https://slaynews.com/news/nyu-professor-drinking-milk-racist/



The failure of Norway’s wealth tax hike as a warning signal


The Norwegian Labour coalition government which took office in 2021 increased the wealth tax in the State Budget for 2022 (as adopted in autumn 2021) by a combination of increased tax rates and reductions in the tax rebates, further aggravated by various measures in the 2023 State Budget.


https://www.brusselsreport.eu/2024/09/11/the-failure-of-norways-wealth-tax-hike-as-a-warning-signal/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Mike Adams
The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

Mike Adams
U.S. government, carrying out Israel&#8217;s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

U.S. government, carrying out Israel’s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

Lance D Johnson
Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Laura Harris
Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Kevin Hughes
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel&#8217;s colonial project

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy