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Intuition and Gut Instinct- Why are our centers for truth and knowledge under attack?
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23 views • December 01, 2021
Why is our intuition and gut instinct under attack? Where do they come from? What forces and components are working to break these down so we can't think effectively for ourselves? Why is our food and water being poisoned?
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To join my clearing session go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channel/rayleneshort
Roots Restored Wellness on YouTube
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