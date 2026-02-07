NWO: Adam Weishaupt, his Illuminati conspirators & the fallen Christian churches

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to End Time Productions





Myran Fagan’s 967 CFR Illuminati speech visualized armed and equipped with a deeper understanding of the global communist deep state.





Through the Vatican and her Jesuits, a marxist system has surrounded us all with pushing their ideal in their education system like liberalism, humanism, atheism, nihilism, feminism, racism, White supremacy.





The LGBTQ promiscuous movement, globalism, free trade, the scandalous Big Bang Theory and the Copernicus lie along with the total fraud concerning the blame game of the Jews was constructed by the Illuminati and Adam Weishaupt who was a Jesuit Jew. The Jew blame game is constructed by the internationalist Jesuits to lead away the heat from the babylonian roman catholic church, the Vatican and their Jesuit militia.





We are living in a communist global system. That’s the reality of today as the Vatican and her Jesuits need people like Kim Jung Un, Putin and Castro and other dictators to point fingers at as a distraction while the Vatican is working hard to control and manipulate the world behind the scenes as she is seeking a one world government with the pope or the Vatican beast as the world’s leader. If not, people would see how the Vatican and her roman catholic church are nothing more than a PEDOcracy.





It’s as real as the air we breath. They are under satan’s influence. They are satan’s minions. Understand how their workings are done and how sick these people really are. Know your enemy which is satan and his Vatican and its roman catholic church, this same roman catholic church which is described in Revelation 17 and 18 and which God says to COME OUT of her My people in Revelation 18:4-5.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington