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Alice Bailey - The Externalisation of the Hierarchy - The Doctrine of Avatars
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59 views • May 11, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HteCETd87eA
Channel: Pehr Hedstrom
29 Mar 2020
Alice Bailey = the 'mother' of the New Age Doctrine = satanism = the religion of the anti-Christ
the Hierarchy = the demons from whom she took her ideas
Avatars = the anti-Christ enthroned in Jerusalem after WWIII
Channel: Pehr Hedstrom
29 Mar 2020
Alice Bailey = the 'mother' of the New Age Doctrine = satanism = the religion of the anti-Christ
the Hierarchy = the demons from whom she took her ideas
Avatars = the anti-Christ enthroned in Jerusalem after WWIII
Keywords
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