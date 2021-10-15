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The Guanches People of the Canary Islands Descended from the Atlantean Civilization? [14.10.2021]
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121 views • October 15, 2021
The Guanches were the first known inhabitants of the Canary Islands, off the coast of north western Africa, but their true origins have long been a mystery to archaeologists. They were accomplished astronomers, and for some their mummification rituals link them to the ancient Egyptians, whilst for others their legends suggest they could even have been surviving inhabitants of Atlantis. New scientific evidence may have found the truth about these mysterious people, Recently, archaeological excavations revealed that the inhabitants of the Canary Islands traded with Rome, and new DNA evidence has shed some fascinating light on the origins of the population.
904 views Premiered 34 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
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https://youtu.be/irD5LUXOdC0
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904 views Premiered 34 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
473K subscribers
https://youtu.be/irD5LUXOdC0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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