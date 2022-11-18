709. Temple Veil Is Torn; Beginning to Fulfill Firstfruits. Matthew 27:51, Mark 15:38, Luke 23:45

Matthew 27:51, Mark 15:38, Luke 23:45 combined
JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ the Messiah from a Harmonized Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by Everlight Ministries
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
