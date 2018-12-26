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12/26/18 #GREENMASK: Will TRUMP Stop the "GREEN NEW DEAL"? #GITMOBARGE #WWG1WGA
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YOUAREFREETV
12/26/18: As the Gov't "shutdown" continues, the House is debating whether or not to legislate a new Select Committee For A Green New Deal, that will give Congress the power to use Tax payer money to massively further our own enslavement using Climate Change totalitarian propaganda as it basis. Coupled with the Quantum Moonshot agenda, slated to remake our National economy the resource that fuels a massive quantum computer that reads our very thoughts in order to run our lives and lock-down our country, the GND would ensure the complete and total, real-time control of the human domain.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-23/hackers-steal-thousands-files-ma-giant-evercore
https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/20/house-democrats-green-new-deal/
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1jxUzp9SZ6-VB-4wSm8sselVMsqWZrSrYpYC9slHKLzo/edit
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2018/11/19/green-new-deal-omar-ocasio-cortez
http://www.mrpolitic.com/2018/12/24/calls-for-green-new-deal-select-committee-get-cold-shoulder-from-democratic-leadership-thinkprogress/
https://thinkprogress.org/calls-for-green-new-deal-select-committee-get-cold-shoulder-from-democratic-leadership-fd52ee7c52c2/
Please support aplanetruth's YT channel by subscribing. Watch the odd interview of RFK, Jr., by a "local" Paradise, CA "spiritual activist", and how the C_bal is running the social engineering on this latest act of "Climate" genocide:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxdqulADpXQ&;t=1633s
Please read Rosa Koire's excellent book: BEHIND THE GREEN MASK.
https://www.PostSustainabilityInstitute.org
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV and Merry Christmas to All. We, the People, are the ones who can stop the luciferi_n agenda and end the De_p State stranglehold on humanity. Your love of freedom and humanity, your courage, your prayers and your action, will make 2019 the Watershed year, when the tipping point occurs and evil drowns in its own dead pools. WE CAN DO IT! WWG1WGA! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
12/26/18: As the Gov't "shutdown" continues, the House is debating whether or not to legislate a new Select Committee For A Green New Deal, that will give Congress the power to use Tax payer money to massively further our own enslavement using Climate Change totalitarian propaganda as it basis. Coupled with the Quantum Moonshot agenda, slated to remake our National economy the resource that fuels a massive quantum computer that reads our very thoughts in order to run our lives and lock-down our country, the GND would ensure the complete and total, real-time control of the human domain.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-23/hackers-steal-thousands-files-ma-giant-evercore
https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/20/house-democrats-green-new-deal/
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1jxUzp9SZ6-VB-4wSm8sselVMsqWZrSrYpYC9slHKLzo/edit
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2018/11/19/green-new-deal-omar-ocasio-cortez
http://www.mrpolitic.com/2018/12/24/calls-for-green-new-deal-select-committee-get-cold-shoulder-from-democratic-leadership-thinkprogress/
https://thinkprogress.org/calls-for-green-new-deal-select-committee-get-cold-shoulder-from-democratic-leadership-fd52ee7c52c2/
Please support aplanetruth's YT channel by subscribing. Watch the odd interview of RFK, Jr., by a "local" Paradise, CA "spiritual activist", and how the C_bal is running the social engineering on this latest act of "Climate" genocide:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxdqulADpXQ&;t=1633s
Please read Rosa Koire's excellent book: BEHIND THE GREEN MASK.
https://www.PostSustainabilityInstitute.org
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV and Merry Christmas to All. We, the People, are the ones who can stop the luciferi_n agenda and end the De_p State stranglehold on humanity. Your love of freedom and humanity, your courage, your prayers and your action, will make 2019 the Watershed year, when the tipping point occurs and evil drowns in its own dead pools. WE CAN DO IT! WWG1WGA! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
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