Elections for Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Citizens say goodbye to Ukraine...
Published a month ago

Christopher shares thoughts and insights about the recent Ukranian Elections that took place on September 27, 2022. Russia says 87% to 99% of voters in four occupied swathes of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson want to join Russia. They voted they are getting what they want and now Biden is going to take into World War III because he has to save face with Zelensky. We are being dragged into a nuclear war. Our American Press is not telling us the truth about this situation. All we hear is how evil Putin is. Listen Christopher shares on how we are on the wrong side of history.

