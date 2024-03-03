NETWORK of FALSE TEACHERS that are FLOODING the Internet

The internet is flooded with millions and millions of Bible videos. And very few or even called to teach on the Bible. The book of Jeremiah chapter 23 is going over all those who think they are called but none of them are. It takes a special training and a lot of years before someone can reach the threshold of when they are able to teach correctly.





People are endlessly coming up with teachings out of the Bible that have absolutely nothing to do with it to begin with. This is something that is going to be dealt with shortly as the eclipse comes on April 8th and a famine of preaching and hear in the Bible is going to come along with it. And what comes along with that is World war III at the same time. This is where we are.

