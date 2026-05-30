May 30, 2026

rt.com









Vladimir Putin blasts mainstream media for ignoring the Starobelsk college massacre coming as the same outlets hail Ukraine’s long-range missile bombardments on Russia instead. Western powers are using a drone incident in Romania to shift attention away from Kiev's deadly strikes on the Donbass dorm. That's what RT hears exclusively from Moscow's envoy to Bucharest. Iran slams the ongoing US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz accusing Donald Trump of once more betraying diplomacy. That's as the American leader declares he'll soon give his 'final determination' on peace terms. And US plans to set up an Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya for Americans affected by an outbreak elsewhere in Africa are halted by a local court ruling. Opponents call Washington's plan an 'apartheid healthcare model'.





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