FLORIDA TO BAN VAX? - Government Calls Jab A Bioweapon! - HUGE Move To Ban By Multiple Counties!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the huge news out of Florida in the face of new tyrannical covid mandates that Brevard county is moving to ban the covid injections, calling them biological and technological weapons against humanity.

With Brevard County bringing this forward, countless other counties are also supporting the motion.

Meanwhile, the Surgeon General of Florida is telling people not to comply with new mask mandates.

With all of the attempts to bring back mandates, there is certainly more pushback than ever before. Will it stick?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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