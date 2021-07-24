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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-24-2021 Power Outage Basics Be Ready
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300 views • July 24, 2021
This morning we want to continue with solutions. Let's talk about the reality of a power outage (not total grid down collapse) in your community. Power outages happen for many reasons and having a basic kit ready makes it easier to weather the storm.
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Article Links:
https://www.sentinelandenterprise.com/2018/12/16/memories-of-massive-ice-storm-still-vivid/
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/lights-will-stay-texas-grid-operator-prepares-imminent-heat-wave
https://urbansurvivalsite.com/essential-items-black-out-bag/
Thumbnail Link
https://i1.wp.com/poltrack.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/IceStorm_2220.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&;ssl=1
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.sentinelandenterprise.com/2018/12/16/memories-of-massive-ice-storm-still-vivid/
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/lights-will-stay-texas-grid-operator-prepares-imminent-heat-wave
https://urbansurvivalsite.com/essential-items-black-out-bag/
Thumbnail Link
https://i1.wp.com/poltrack.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/IceStorm_2220.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&;ssl=1
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