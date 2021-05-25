WTF'S MORNING TYRANNY REPORT 5-25-2021 THEY ARE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN!

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Waking the Future
Canada opened a pop up injection site where they offered free ice cream for children to get the injection. The kicker to it is there is no need for parental consent! This should enrage the entire world! Meanwhile the WHO updated their terms for implied consent to cover kids in schools! It's not good!
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Article Links:
https://iotwreport.com/vaccine-clinic-in-canada-offers-kids-free-ice-cream-in-exchange-for-a-vaccine-no-parental-permission-required/
https://www.sott.net/article/424625-WHO-now-says-your-childs-presence-in-school-counts-as-informed-consent-for-vaccination-parental-presence-not-required
https://www.who.int/immunization/programmes_systems/policies_strategies/consent_note_en.pdf
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/cdc-investigating-reports-heart-problems-young-adults-adolescents-following-covid-vaccination/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/michigan-governor-whitmer-ignores-her-own-covid-19-rules-when-dining-out