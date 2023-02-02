Portugal just entered WW3 and made a HUGE mistake, Putin knows it | Redacted News

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Portugal just entered WW3 with the dumbest move imaginable sending 1970's era Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Putin says that any escalation by NATO countries would open them up to retaliation by Russia. Portugal famously kept its nose out of WW2 to the best of its ability. Now it appears beautiful and peaceful Portugal has a death wish on its hands by kow towing to U.S. and NATO interests. Portugal needs to tell the U.S. and the E.U. to keep their war away from Iberia.
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