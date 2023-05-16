Franklin Graham's Salvation Message is CONFUSING!

In this video I show Franklin Graham's 1 minute message on how he claims you can get saved. Yet, he does NOT mention TRUSTING in the Blood of Jesus (i.e. FAITH IN THE BLOOD). Why not? He also makes you think that the prayer itself saves you and you can get saved by a prayer because you WANT to. But can't this lead to people trusting in themselves and what they DID and/or SAID instead of resting in Jesus Christ and his finished work? This is confusing to say the least. I wish he'd preached ROMANS 3:25!

