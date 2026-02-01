BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Dr. Jack Kruse Says Ultra-Processed LIGHT is FAR WORSE than Ultra-Processed Food (& post-Sunrise #756
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
54 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 22 hours ago

Video going over the best way to boost your Vit. D3, healthiest lighting sources, & MORE! To view all the things mentioned all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to control your schedule so you can be outside more by living 100% off PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Learn about a unique way to stay WARM w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA-registered medical device that uses less than ~50 watts at 95F as described at:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

To get $ back on your bill$, visit:

https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com

& watch videos at:

https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse

& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https:/tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop


BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

(commercial-use model also available)

To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code:

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code:

howtodieofnothing


Learn more @ any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies


To get your Vit. D levels tested, visit:

https://www.lifeextension.com/howtodieofnothing

OR

https://www.lifeextension.com/lab-testing/itemlc081950/vitamin-d-25-hydroxy-blood-test

& apply discount code:

DANNY

For the dual benefit of energy-$avings &, much more importantly, sleep & health benefits w/ 100% natural beeswax candles, visit both my shortened BeeliteCandles Ambassador link at:

https://tinyurl.com/BestBeeswaxCandles

&

Linktr.ee/BeeswaxCandlesForDummies

You can also get a discount by applying code:

onehouseoffthegrid

when checking-out at BeeliteCandles.com OR BeeswaxCandleCo.com

For the 2nd best light to use after sunset, INVEST in RED incandescent light bulbs by:

https://tinyurl.com/HealthLighting

Get a discount by applying code:

howtodieofnothing

when checking-out at:

https://healthlighting.com/howtodieofnothing

For a distant 3rd choice that uses only 12 watts, INVEST in near-infrared enhanced LEDs & direct-current-powered lights by:

NIRAlighting.com

Get a discount by applying code:

howtodieofnothing

Keywords
glyphosateroundupgmomonsantobayerstephanie seneffgmo foodstoxic legacy
